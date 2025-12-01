Azerbaijan's Baku hosts conference dedicated to World AIDS Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1.​ Azerbaijan's Baku is hosting a conference dedicated to World AIDS Day on December 1, Trend reports.

The event is attended by officials from the Ministry of Health, the Center for Combating AIDS, and the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABİB), as well as members of parliament.

Speeches are scheduled by Deputy Minister of Health Nadir Zeynalov, Head of the Department for Disease Prevention and Control at TABİB Yagut Garayeva, Director of the Republican Center for Combating AIDS Famil Mammadov, Deputy Director of the Center for Combating AIDS Gunesh Jafarova, and members of the Parliamentary Health Committee.

Will be updated

