Iran announces gas savings in petrochemical sector over past few years
Iran’s petrochemical sector has saved roughly 1.7 billion cubic meters of gas over the past four years and aims to save another 200 million cubic meters this year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy