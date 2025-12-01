Austria doubles oil purchases from Azerbaijan in 10M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1.​ Azerbaijan exported 177,500 tons of crude oil and oil products derived from bituminous rocks to Austria, valued at $88 million, from January through October 2025, Trend reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

This represents an increase of $40.1 million, or 1.8 times, compared to the same period in 2024, while the volume rose by 91,600 tons, or more than double (2.1 times).

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan exported 85.9 thousand tons of crude oil and oil products to Austria, valued at $47.9 million, in the first ten months of last year

Overall, Azerbaijan exported nearly 20.8 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products, exceeding $10.9 billion, from January through October 2025. Compared to the same period of 2024, this figure decreased by $1.9 billion, or 15 percent, in value but grew by 182,600 tons, or 0.9 percent, in volume.