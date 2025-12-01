Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Uzbekistan's banking sector records strong capital expansion

Economy Materials 1 December 2025 05:45 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan’s banking sector records strong capital expansion
Photo: Central Bank of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 1. As of November 1, 2025, the consolidated capital of commercial banks reached 131.79 trillion soums ($11.04 billion), up from 110.81 trillion soums ($9.28 billion) a year earlier, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The number of banks included in the assessment decreased from 36 to 35.

Statutory capital also showed a notable rise, increasing from 77.46 trillion soums ($6.49 billion) in 2024 to 93.16 trillion soums ($7.81 billion) in 2025.

The structure of the banking sector continues to shift toward larger and better-capitalized institutions. By November 2025:

• The number of banks with capital below 500 billion soums ($41.9 million) decreased sharply from 12 to 3.

• Banks with capital between 500 billion and 1 trillion soums ($41.9–83.8 million) rose from 3 to 10.

• The number of banks holding 1–2 trillion soums ($83.8–167.6 million) remained at 6 in 2024 and 5 in 2025.

• Banks within the 2–5 trillion soum range ($167.6 - 419.0 million) remained stable at 7.

• Six banks held between 5–10 trillion soums ($419.0 million–$838.0 million) in both periods.

• The number of the largest banks—those with capital over 10 trillion soums ($838.0 million and above)—increased from 2 to 4, with their share rising from 28.2 percent to 41.9 percent.

As of November 26, 2025, the official exchange rate set by the National Bank of Uzbekistan stands at 1 USD = 11,936.89 soums.

