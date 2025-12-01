Azerbaijan approves new rules for special executive officer recruitment and training

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1.​ The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has approved the "Rules for the Competition, Initial Mandatory Training, and Internship for Individuals Seeking to Become Special Executive Officers" (SEO), Trend reports.

The decision was signed by the country's Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The approval of the rules was carried out in accordance with Article 119 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and to ensure the implementation of Presidential Decree No. 478 dated August 13, 2025, related to the application of the Law on Special Executive Officers dated July 14, 2025.

The new rules outline the procedures for candidates to participate in the competition, complete the initial mandatory training, and undergo the internship period required to become a Special Executive Officer.

