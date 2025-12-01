Azerbaijani official clarifies HIV-positive pregnant women bearing cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1.​ For nearly five years, none of the HIV-positive pregnant women involved in mother-to-child transmission prevention programs in Azerbaijan have given birth to an infected child, said Famil Mammadov, director of the Republican Center for Combating AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome), Trend reports.

Speaking at a conference dedicated to World AIDS Day in Baku, Mammadov noted that while identifying individuals living with HIV is progressing, there are sometimes challenges in ensuring they receive treatment.

"It is particularly difficult to engage injection drug users, who belong to this high-risk group, in treatment programs. Antiretroviral therapy was first introduced in Azerbaijan in 2006 with support from the Global Fund. Since 2015, our state has fully taken over the management of AIDS treatment programs," the head of the center added.

