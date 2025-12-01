Iranian Spokesperson affirms country's right to peaceful nuclear energy under NPT

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1.​ Iran has the right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), the country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said during a press conference in Tehran on December 1, Trend reports.

Baghaei believes there’s no reason to paint Iran’s nuclear program as a thorn in the side.

He emphasized that discussions cannot be considered deadlocked and that other parties should refrain from using force.

Baghaei added that the solution to preventing Iran’s nuclear program from being treated as a problem lies in recognizing Iran’s rights under the NPT and refraining from objections.

On November 20, the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) adopted a resolution requesting Iran to provide precise information about its uranium enriched to 60 percent and to allow inspections of its nuclear facilities.

On September 26, the United Nations Security Council convened to deliberate on a draft resolution presented by Russia and China, which sought to extend the term of Resolution 2231 and prevent the activation of the "snapback" mechanism. The resolution was met with mixed reactions: four members voted in favor, nine opposed, and two abstained. Consequently, as of September 28, the Security Council's sanctions targeting Iran were reinstated. Resolution 2231, adopted by the UN Security Council on July 20, 2015, marked a pivotal moment in international diplomacy, annulling six prior resolutions against Iran and lifting extensive sanctions related to its nuclear program.

Under Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), if a member state files a complaint over another party’s violation of the deal, a review process begins. If the issue is not resolved, the complainant can escalate it to the UN Security Council. Should the Council accept the complaint against Iran, international sanctions may be reactivated, and the Council may even authorize military action against Iran.

