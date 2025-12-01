Meaningful talks require mutual recognition of rights - Iranian spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1.​ Iran believes that meaningful discussions are only possible when parties formally recognize each other’s rights and understand each other’s legitimate concerns, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran on December 1, Trend reports.

According to Baghaei, Iran maintains an unchanging position in this regard. He noted that Iran has not taken reciprocal steps, while the other parties have presented draft resolutions in a way that has stalled the direction of discussions.

Baghaei added that the European trio (the UK, France, and Germany) has taken actions that do not aid the negotiation process in any way. He emphasized that any dialogue by Iran with other countries does not signify the start of formal negotiations.

"Iran maintains diplomatic relations with European countries, and dialogue and exchange of views are always ongoing," he said.

On November 20, the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) adopted a resolution requesting Iran to provide precise information about its uranium enriched to 60 percent and to allow inspections of its nuclear facilities.

On September 26, the United Nations Security Council convened to deliberate on a draft resolution presented by Russia and China, which sought to extend the term of Resolution 2231 and prevent the activation of the "Snapback" mechanism. The resolution was met with mixed reactions: four members voted in favor, nine opposed, and two abstained. Consequently, as of September 28, the Security Council's sanctions targeting Iran were reinstated.Resolution 2231, adopted by the UN Security Council on July 20, 2015, marked a pivotal moment in international diplomacy, annulling six prior resolutions against Iran and lifting extensive sanctions related to its nuclear program.

Under Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), if a member state files a complaint over another party’s violation of the deal, a review process begins. If the issue is not resolved, the complainant can escalate it to the UN Security Council. Should the Council accept the complaint against Iran, international sanctions may be reactivated, and the Council may even authorize military action against Iran.

