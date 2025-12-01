Express AIDS testing binds faster diagnosis and less side effects - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1.​ The most significant upcoming development in the field of HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) will be the availability of continuous, affordable, and rapid diagnostic tests, said Nadir Zeynalov, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Health, Trend reports.

Speaking at a conference in Baku dedicated to World AIDS Day, Zeynalov noted that this initiative is already on the agenda.

"I believe that, as with many other infectious diseases, if results can be obtained in just 15 minutes using rapid tests, the same accessibility will be possible for HIV diagnostics. This is a major achievement. Another important advancement is that the side effects of medications used in AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) treatment will be further reduced. For those who take these medications consistently, the treatment process will be much easier," he said.

Zeynalov added that ongoing efforts aim to either develop a cure that leads to full recovery from AIDS or create an effective vaccine for the disease. Either outcome would pave the way to ending the epidemic.

