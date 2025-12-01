Equinor, Shell launch Adura as UK North Sea’s largest independent producer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Equinor and Shell have finalized an agreement to merge their UK offshore oil and gas operations, creating a new company named Adura — now the largest independent producer in the UK North Sea, Trend reports via Equinor.

Adura, jointly owned by Shell (50%) and Equinor (50%), brings together decades of North Sea experience in a single venture aimed at delivering a more cost-competitive portfolio and maximizing long-term value from UK assets.

The new company assumes both firms’ interests in 12 producing oil and gas fields and projects under development, including Mariner, Rosebank, Buzzard, Shearwater, Penguins, Gannet, Nelson, Pierce, Jackdaw, Victory, Clair and Schiehallion. Adura also holds multiple exploration licences.

Headquartered in Aberdeen, Adura integrates staff transferred from both parent companies, ensuring continuity and retention of industry-leading technical expertise.