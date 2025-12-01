Kazakhstan approves tariffs for domestic oil transport via KazTransOil for 2026-2030

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 1. Kazakhstan has approved the tariff for oil transportation to the domestic market via the main pipelines of KazTransOil for the period from 2026 to 2030, Trend reports via the company.

Starting from January 1, 2026, the tariff will be set at 6,777.76 tenge ($13.2) per ton per 1,000 km (excluding VAT), an increase of 1,862.55 tenge ($3.6) or 37.89 percent compared to the current tariff.

The tariff schedule for the coming years is as follows:

- From January 1, 2027, the tariff will rise to 6,960.90 tenge ($13.6).

- From January 1, 2028, the tariff will increase further to 7,270.83 tenge ($14.2).

- From January 1, 2029, the tariff will reach 7,564.99 tenge ($14.8).

- Finally, from January 1, 2030, the tariff will be set at 8,018.58 tenge ($15.6).

KazTransOil is Kazakhstan's primary oil pipeline company, providing transportation services for domestic oil markets, transit, and exports. The company operates a total pipeline length of 5,196 km. Oil transportation is facilitated by 36 pumping stations, 68 oil heating furnaces, and an oil storage tank farm.

Additionally, oil is transshipped at five railway oil loading racks and specialized equipment for loading oil onto tankers, which are installed at 3 active berths of the marine oil terminal in the Port of Aktau.

The conversions from tenge to USD are based on the official exchange rate of 1 USD = 512.53 tenge, as of November 29, 2025.

