AIIB names new Vice President and Corporate Secretary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has appointed Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles as Vice President and Corporate Secretary, effective December 1, Trend reports via the AIIB.

Cowper-Coles will oversee AIIB's Corporate Secretariat and Communications departments. He will drive governance functions and guide the Bank's external communications strategy, while supervising the Bank's awareness-building and brand and reputation management.

Bringing more than three decades’ experience in international relations and global finance, Cowper-Coles has a proven track record in fostering cooperation between major economies and navigating complex geopolitical environments.

His diplomatic career included serving as British ambassador to Israel, Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan between 2001 and 2010, and, before that, postings in Cairo, Washington and Paris. He also had London-based jobs working as chief of staff to the head of the UK foreign office and, later, to the foreign minister. For the past 12 years he led the HSBC Group’s global Public Affairs function, chaired the bank’s Oman operations, and served as Senior Adviser to the Group Chairman and Chief Executive. From 2019 to 2025 he was Chair of the China-Britain Business Council, working to bridge public- and private-sector interests while promoting international economic cooperation. Before that, he chaired the Saudi-British and Omani-British Business Councils. His extensive network and understanding of global financial issues will help AIIB continue to grow and meet the evolving needs of its members.