Bulk of HIV cases in Azerbaijan linked to infections abroad - center director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1.​ Director of the Republic AIDS Combat Center (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome), Famil Mammadov, has revealed the number of people infected with HIV in Baku and other regions of Azerbaijan during a conference dedicated to World AIDS Day, Trend reports.

"Across the country, 26 percent of people living with HIV are registered in Baku. There are also areas in Sumgayit, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Ganja, and several other districts where HIV cases have been recorded.

The most vulnerable age group for HIV infection worldwide is between 25 and 49 years old. This period is an active stage of life, linked both to reproductive activity and increased migration. In our country, approximately 30 percent of people infected with HIV contracted the virus abroad," Mammadov told reporters.

