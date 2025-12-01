Head of Azerbaijan Popular Front Party faces serious charges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Ali Karimli, chairman of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP), has been charged, Trend reports.

According to the information, Ali Karimli, who was detained by the State Security Service, has been charged under Article 278.1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (actions aimed at the violent seizure of power, violent change of the constitutional order of the state).

On November 29, the State Security Service searched Karimli's home in connection with the criminal case against Ramiz Mehdiyev, which is being investigated by the State Security Service.

The Sabail District Court has ruled on the criminal case against Ramiz Mehdiyev. According to the ruling, the court granted the motion regarding Ramiz Mehdiyev, who was charged with particularly serious crimes, and imposed a preventive measure in the form of house arrest for a period of four months.

He has been charged under Articles 278.1 (Actions aimed at the violent seizure of state power), 274 (High treason), and 193-1.3.2 (Legalization of property obtained by criminal means) of the Criminal Code.