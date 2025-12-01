President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for road repairs in Zardab - decree

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. A total of two million manat ($1.18 million) has been allocated to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads for the major repair of the Zardab–Malikumudlu–Challi–Salahli–Huseynkhanli–Khanmammadli highway in the Zardab district, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, for major repair of the above highway, connecting five residential settlements with a total population of 8,000 people, an initial amount of 2 million manat ($1.18 million) has been allocated to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads from the funds specified in Subparagraph 1.19.21 of the “Distribution of State Capital Investments (investment expenditures) provided for in the 2025 state budget,” approved by Presidential Decree No. 445 dated January 10, 2025.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan must ensure the financing in the amount specified in Part 1 of this decree.

The Ministry of Economy must include the necessary funds for continuing the major repair of this road in the distribution of state capital investment expenditures in the draft state budget for 2026.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must resolve the issues arising from this decree.