Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares weekly update on mine clearance in liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1.​ The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) released information on the demining operations conducted in the territories liberated, Trend reports via ANAMA.

As many as 575 anti-personnel mines, 208 anti-tank mines, and 6,510 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were found and neutralized during demining operations across the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, as well as in the liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrum, Ashagi Eskipara, Kerimli, and Gizilhajily in the Gazakh district.

Over the past week, 6,443.9 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.