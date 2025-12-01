Uzbekneftegaz inks groundbreaking deal for eco-friendly, energy-efficient pumps
Photo: Uzbekneftegaz
Uzbekneftegaz has taken a major step toward modernizing its operations by signing contracts for energy-efficient pumping equipment with Nam Motors Servis LLC, aiming to boost local production, cut energy costs, and accelerate technological innovation across its facilities
