Uzbekistan's HUMO, China’s UnionPay join forces for QR payment integration

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 1. Uzbekistan’s HUMO payment system and China’s UnionPay International have signed a memorandum to enable interoperability of QR code payments, Trend reports via HUMO.

The two payment systems announced the expansion of their collaboration during the UnionPay Global Partners Conference 2025, held in Shanghai, China.

This new memorandum formalizes a joint initiative to enable QR code compatibility: HUMO cardholders will now be able to make payments within UnionPay’s extensive global network, while UnionPay users will gain seamless access to Uzbekistan’s HUMO ecosystem through QR code payments.

The cooperation between UnionPay International (UPI) and HUMO began in 2021, with the launch of a project aimed at facilitating the acceptance of UnionPay cards in Uzbekistan.