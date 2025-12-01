Turkmenistan fast-tracks digital development with tech tour to Armenia

Photo: UNDP

A Turkmen delegation, organized by the UNDP, visited Armenia from November 24–28, 2025, to engage with leading technology and innovation institutions. The delegation toured organizations such as NVIDIA Armenia and the Microsoft Innovation Center, and met with officials from Armenia's Ministry of High-Tech Industry. This visit aligns with Turkmenistan’s ongoing digital transformation efforts.

