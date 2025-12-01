Court arrests Head of Azerbaijan's Popular Front Party amid ongoing investigation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Ali Karimli, the chairman of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP), has been remanded in custody, Trend reports.

The Sabayil District Court reviewed a motion concerning Karimli, who was detained by the State Security Service.

The court subsequently ordered his detention for a period of two months and 15 days as a preventive measure.

Ali Karimli has been charged under Article 278.1 of the Criminal Code (actions aimed at the violent seizure of power, violent change of the constitutional order of the state).

On November 29, the State Security Service (SSS) raided Ali Karimli's house.

Accordingly, the raid on Ali Karimli's house is related to the criminal case against Ramiz Mehdiyev, which is being investigated by the State Security Service.

The Sabail District Court has ruled on the criminal case against Ramiz Mehdiyev. According to the ruling, the court granted the motion against Ramiz Mehdiyev, who is facing criminal charges for committing particularly serious crimes, and imposed a preventive measure in the form of house arrest for a period of four months.

He has been charged under Articles 278.1 (Actions aimed at seizing state power), 274 (High treason), and 193-1.3.2 (Legalization of property obtained by criminal means) of the Criminal Code.