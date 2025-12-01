Kyrgyzstan moves towards digital democracy with online voting initiative

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 1. The government of Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce online voting in future elections, President Sadyr Zhaparov said at a meeting with international observers, Trend reports.

Looking ahead, the president outlined plans to introduce remote online voting as part of a broader initiative to modernize the electoral system. Government projections indicate that voter participation could increase significantly, from the current 40% to as much as 80%, once the new system is fully implemented.

The president also highlighted that, in previous years, securing a prominent position on a party list could cost up to $1 million, enabling some candidates in the top ranks to bypass traditional campaigning. He remarked that such individuals often refrained from engaging with voters, as their parliamentary seats were essentially assured through financial influence.

Zhaparov further addressed the issue of "carousel voting," a practice in which voters were transported between polling stations to cast multiple ballots. He assured that this practice has now been completely eradicated.

''While the new voting technology will not be ready in time for the 2027 presidential election, it is expected to be introduced for the following parliamentary elections,'' he added.

The parliamentary elections, held on November 30, 2025, took place a year earlier than originally scheduled following the self-dissolution of parliament in September 2025. These elections introduced a significant change, as they were conducted under a new majoritarian system, replacing the previous mixed electoral framework. Under the revised rules, all 90 parliamentary seats were filled by candidates elected from 30 multi-member districts, with each district electing three representatives through the Single Non-Transferable Vote (SNTV) method. This shift aimed to diminish the influence of political parties and enhance individual accountability. To further modernize the electoral process, the elections employed cutting-edge digital technologies, including biometric identification and the "5-in-1" technological complex, as part of broader efforts to address and eliminate longstanding electoral abuses such as "carousel voting."