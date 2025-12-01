Iran and Japan engage in key negotiations on nuclear issue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1.​ Iran and Japan have engaged in consultations to discuss developments surrounding Tehran’s nuclear program, Trend reports via the Iranian MFA.

Today, a phone conversation took place between Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, and Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Toshimitsu Motegi.

During the discussion, Minister Araghchi provided an update on the latest developments regarding Iran’s nuclear program, as well as the positions of the United States and the European Trio (E3). He emphasized that it is incumbent upon the US to restore Iran's trust in diplomatic efforts.

Minister Araghchi expressed optimism that bilateral cooperation between Iran and Japan would continue to progress effectively.

Minister Motegi, in turn, reiterated Japan's readiness to play a constructive role in enhancing stability and peace in West Asia. He affirmed Japan's support for political initiatives aimed at addressing regional and international challenges.

The sides also took the opportunity to review the current state of bilateral cooperation, consular matters, and humanitarian issues. They underscored the importance of maintaining regular consultations to further strengthen the friendly relations between Iran and Japan.

