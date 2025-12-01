Uzbekistan, Canada lay groundwork for new diplomatic relations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 1. Uzbekistan and Canada discussed accelerating the opening of embassies in both countries, Trend reports via the Senate of Uzbekistan’s Oliy Majlis.

The matter was discussed during the official visit of the Uzbek delegation to Canada, led by the First Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Sodiq Safoyev.

The sides expressed support for a proposal to hold the inaugural Uzbekistan–Canada Parliamentary Forum in Samarkand in 2026. Additionally, the Senate of Canada suggested organizing a "Canada Day" event in Uzbekistan.

During the visit, the Uzbek delegation engaged in talks with the Speaker of the Senate of Canada, Raymonde Gagné, and the Speaker of the House of Commons, Francis Scarpaleggia.

Speaker of the Senate of Canada, Raymonde Gagné, commended the ongoing reforms in Uzbekistan and expressed full support for the establishment of an Uzbek embassy in Ottawa. In turn, Speaker of the House of Commons of the Parliament of Canada, Francis Scarpaleggia, highlighted the strengthening of inter-parliamentary relations and emphasized the significance of involving Canadian businesses in the forthcoming forum in Samarkand.

Earlier, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, held discussions with Canada’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Christopher Duggan, to explore opportunities for new joint ventures in green and renewable energy. The two parties also deliberated on potential collaboration in sectors such as information technology, transport and logistics infrastructure, water management, agriculture, mining, and metallurgy.