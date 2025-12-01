Kyrgyzstan, India explore pathways to boost trade within Central Asia co-op

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 1. Kyrgyzstan and India discuss expanding trade and economic cooperation within the Central Asia–India Dialogue, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

The format was the central theme of talks between Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev and India’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Birender Singh Yadav. Both sides underscored that the Dialogue has become a key platform for strengthening regional economic ties, improving market access, and facilitating new trade routes between India and the Central Asian states.

The sides emphasized the importance of leveraging the mechanisms established at the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Central Asia–India Dialogue, held in New Delhi on June 5–6, 2025, to accelerate mutual trade. Minister Kulubayev highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s strong interest in increasing exports to India and attracting Indian investment in sectors such as healthcare, education, and digital technologies.

He pointed to the recent signing of two memoranda of understanding pertaining to projects at the General Medical Practice Center and the M. Ryskulbekov Kyrgyz University of Economics, as concrete examples of economic cooperation that align with broader regional objectives. Ambassador Yadav reaffirmed India’s readiness to expand trade with Kyrgyzstan and the region, particularly through projects aimed at enhancing connectivity, logistics, and supply chain resilience across Central Asia.

The meeting also addressed preparations for forthcoming high-level visits, which are expected to provide further momentum to these initiatives. At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties reiterated their commitment to strengthening cooperation within the Central Asia–India Dialogue and advancing bilateral economic relations.

In 2024, the total trade turnover between India and the Central Asian countries reached $2.75 billion, with India aiming to significantly increase this figure in the coming years. India’s commitment to enhancing regional connectivity is further demonstrated by its active participation in the Chabahar Port project in Iran. This strategically important initiative is designed to provide Central Asian countries, including landlocked Kyrgyzstan, with a vital maritime trade corridor that bypasses Pakistan.

On a bilateral level, India has extended a $200 million Line of Credit to Kyrgyzstan to support various socio-economic development projects, particularly in sectors such as renewable energy and agriculture. These initiatives align closely with the broader regional economic objectives discussed within the framework of the Dialogue.