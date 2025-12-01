Uzbekistan, Finland review prospects for deeper partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 1. Uzbekistan and Finland discussed prospects for further expanding bilateral cooperation across areas of mutual interest, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

These issues were addressed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Muzaffar Madrakhimov and Ilkka Räisänen, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Finland to Uzbekistan (with residence in Helsinki), held on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission.

The Finnish ambassador expressed gratitude to the Uzbek side for its support and assistance throughout his tenure.

Meanwhile, earlier, on October 29–November 1, President of Finland Alexander Stubb paid an official visit to Uzbekistan, where he met with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Following the talks, the two leaders signed a Joint Declaration and endorsed a package of agreements to expand cooperation in key sectors.

