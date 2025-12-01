Public Council under Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry holds its first meeting

Photo: Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The first meeting of the Public Council under the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan was held today, Trend reports via the ministry.

The meeting discussed the directions of activity of the council, which will operate for two years, considered organizational issues, and elected the chairman, deputy chairperson and secretary.

Economist, professor Ingilab Ahmadov was elected chairman of the council, Chairperson of the Association of Professional Financial Managers Nuriya Novruzova - deputy chairperson and member of the Azerbaijan Journalists Network Public Union, while journalist Anar Azizov - secretary.

The meeting also discussed the work plan of the council, and its members shared opinions and proposals on the organizational issues.

Meanwhile, on November 13 of this year, election was held to form the composition of the Public Council under the Ministry of Finance, and as a result, representatives of seven civil society institutions were elected members of the council.

