Iran steps up oil production at strategic joint field with Iraq
Iran has boosted production at its joint Yaran–Majnoon oil field with Iraq by roughly 500 barrels per day after installing a new Electric Submersible Pump.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy