Court arrests member of Azerbaijan's Popular Front Party Presidium

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Mammad Ibrahimli, the member of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP) Presidium detained by the State Security Service (SSS), has been remanded in custody, Trend reports.

The judiciary mandated his confinement for a duration of two months and 15 days as a precautionary measure.

Ibrahimli has been charged under Article 278.1 of the Criminal Code (actions aimed at the violent seizure of power and violent change of the constitutional order of the state).

Ibrahimli, along with Ali Karimli, chairman of APFP, was interrogated at the SSS as part of the investigation.

They were taken to the SSS after raids on their houses.

Accordingly, the raids and interrogation are related to the criminal case against the former head of Presidential Administration, Ramiz Mehdiyev, which is being investigated by the State Security Service.

Mehdiyev has been charged under Articles 278.1 (Actions aimed at seizing state power), 274 (High treason), and 193-1.3.2 (Legalization of property obtained by criminal means) of the Criminal Code.

