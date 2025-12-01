World Bank appoints new country manager in Tajikistan

Before his appointment to Dushanbe, Raballand held the position of Governance Practice Manager for West Africa at the World Bank, with his base in Dakar, Senegal. Over the course of his career with the Bank, he has occupied various significant roles, including Senior Transport Economist in the Africa Transport Unit, Senior Public Sector Specialist in the Middle East and North Africa region, and Lead Public Sector Specialist in Africa, with assignments in Dar es Salaam (Tanzania) and Nairobi (Kenya).

The World Bank's International Development Association (IDA), which targets the world’s most impoverished countries, is currently funding 26 active projects in Tajikistan, amounting to approximately $1.9 billion in commitments, which include grants and highly concessional loans.

Tajikistan has made notable progress in reducing poverty, with the national poverty rate declining from 56% in 2010 to an estimated 20% in 2024. The country’s ongoing efforts are focused on consolidating these gains, with particular attention to addressing unemployment and reducing inequality, especially among women, whose participation in the labor force remains low at 21%.

A central area of both financial and technical support is the energy sector, with a particular emphasis on the Rogun Hydropower Plant (HPP) Project. This project is regarded as a key cornerstone for providing affordable, reliable, and sustainable electricity to the region. The World Bank has provided considerable financial backing and technical guidance to develop a sustainable financing framework for the Rogun HPP