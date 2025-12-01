Heydar Aliyev Foundation becomes partner of 'OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week 2025'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has announced its partnership with the “OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week 2025,” scheduled to be held in Baku from 5 to 11 December 2025, organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The festival's core mission is to foster intercultural dialogue, tolerance, peace, and respect for diversity. Welcoming international guests from more than 50 countries, the event will feature a wide range of activities in cinema, theater, fashion, design, music, gaming, and digital startups, seeking to promote Azerbaijan’s creative industry ecosystem on a global stage.

Key events include the "Cultural and Creative Industries Forum" (MYFORUM), the "Creative Village: Cultural and Creative Industries Exhibition" (MYEXPO), the "Baku Cinema Breeze - 2025" international cinema program, the "Eastern Fashion Show," and an international summit on gaming technologies (G-HUB).