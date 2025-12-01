Azerbaijan's Baku bids farewell to 30th Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The 30th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, held at the National Gymnastics Arena on November 28-30, has concluded, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) told Trend.

Gymnasts from the clubs “Ojag Sport”, “Grasiya Idman”, the Baku Gymnastics School, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Aquatic Palace, and the “Zira” Culture Center took part in the three-day competition.

The championship featured gymnasts in the following age categories: children (born in 2015, 2016, 2017), juniors (born in 2012, 2013, 2014), and seniors (born in 2010, 2011, 2009, and older), performing with various rhythmic gymnastics apparatus - ribbon, hoop, ball, and clubs.

On the first day of the competition, the qualifying round took place. On the second day, the winners in apparatus exercises among the children and juniors were determined and awarded. On the final day, the concluding stage among the juniors and seniors was held. Based on the results, the gymnasts who scored the highest points made it into the top three.

The competition results can be found here.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel