Azerbaijan chairs meeting of UNEP’s Open-ended Committee of Permanent Reps (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1.​ The seventh meeting of the Open-ended Committee of Permanent Representatives of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP CPR) under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship started in Nairobi, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kenya told Trend.

This biennial meeting will last five days to discuss and agree on draft decisions and resolutions to be adopted during the seventh session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA) next week.

Sultan Hajiyev, the country’s ambassador to Kenya and Permanent Representative to UNEP, was elected for the first time in June of this year as the Chairman of the UNEP CPR for 2025-2027.

The UNEP CPR is the main permanent body of the UN Environment Assembly, which has 193 member states and determines international priorities in the field of environmental protection.

The seventh session of the UNEA is expected to be attended by about 5,000 delegates and more than 60 heads of delegation at the ministerial level. As part of its chairmanship, Azerbaijan contributes to the relevant processes together with the Sultanate of Oman, the President of the 7th session of the UNEA.

Azerbaijan, which hosted COP29 in November 2024 and has earned international recognition through its global initiatives in environmental protection and climate change, is expanding its dynamic cooperation with UNEP.

Azerbaijan’s election as Chair, along with its confirmation as the host country for World Environment Day (WED2026), highlights the promising prospects of its cooperation with UNEP.

At the same time, the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), which our country will host on May 17-22, 2026, will also focus on the relationship between climate change and sustainable urban development processes.

