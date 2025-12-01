President of Kyrgyzstan unveils sweeping government and security reshuffle

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 1. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov has approved a major reshuffle of top government and security officials, including appointments in the Health Ministry, regional presidential representatives, and the Security Council, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

Erkin Checheybaev was relieved of his duties as Minister of Health, with Kanybek Dosmambetov appointed as the acting minister. Simultaneously, Kanat Dzhumagaziev and Elchibek Dzhantaev were dismissed from their positions as presidential representatives for the Chuy and Osh regions, respectively. Azamat Osmonov and Dzhantaev have been reassigned to different roles.

In the Security Council, Baktybek Bekbolotov was replaced by Rustam Mamasadykov as the new secretary. Mamasadykov also resigned from his post as First Deputy Chairman of the State National Security Committee. Mamat Imankulov transitioned from State Secretary to Presidential Advisor, with Arslan Koichiev assuming his former position. Additionally, Daniel Rysaliev and Kurvanbek Avazov were appointed as deputy heads of the State National Security Committee, tasked with overseeing cybersecurity and general operations, respectively.

Azamat Apsatarov, formerly a presidential aide, has been appointed to lead the department responsible for monitoring the implementation of presidential and Cabinet decisions.