Azerbaijan’s air transport revenue falls in 9M2025
Azerbaijan’s air transport revenue in the first nine months of the year fell to nearly three billion manat, driven by lower cargo and passenger earnings.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy