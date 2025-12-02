Azerbaijan preparing legal framework for ethical and responsible use of AI - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Azerbaijan is preparing a legal framework for the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI), Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov said at the opening event of the ASAN AI HUB today, Trend reports.

According to him, the AI strategy, which defines the legal and normative basis and conceptual framework for the development of AI in Azerbaijan, has been adopted.

The deputy minister noted that the main directions of the strategy are the development and improvement of AI management, the establishment of databases and infrastructure, and the enhancement of talents and skills in the field of AI, as well as the creation of a favorable business environment.

"A normative legal framework is being prepared to ensure the responsible and ethical use of AI. These legal regulations will optimize the processes of using AI, paying special attention to human rights and data privacy. The purpose of the legal framework is not to limit the development of AI, but, on the contrary, to comprehensively support digitalization in the country on its basis," Mammadov explained.

He emphasized that this year marks the initiation of the inaugural state standards in the domain of artificial intelligence within Azerbaijan.

"The new standards envisage risk management, adherence to ethical principles, and ensuring transparency in the application of AI technologies. They also cover the most modern algorithms and approaches for the construction, implementation, maintenance, and continuous improvement of AI systems," the official added.

