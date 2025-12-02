Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin decreases in price

The latest Bahar Azadi gold coin in Iran traded at 1.26 billion rials ($1,976) on December 2, down from 1.27 billion rials ($1,994) on December 1. A half coin sold for 651 million rials ($1,024) and a quarter coin for 371 million rials ($583). Meanwhile, one gram of 18-carat unrefined gold was valued at 122 million rials ($191).

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register