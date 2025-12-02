Azerbaijan Railways breaks down earnings from freight and passenger transport
Azerbaijan Railways earned nearly 296 million manat from freight and passenger services in the first nine months of the year, with freight revenue declining by 28 million manat while passenger revenue surged by 48 percent.
