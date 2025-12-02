Azerbaijan inks host country agreement with ECO Clean Energy Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Host Country Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Clean Energy Center of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has been signed, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Government of Azerbaijan by Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Executive Director of the Clean Energy Center of the Economic Cooperation Organization (CECECO) Aysel Yagubova.

The agreement ensures the effective implementation of the center's functions and responsibilities, including the legal status and privileges of CECECO in accordance with the charter, and also regulates relations between CECECO and the Host Country.

CECECO plays an important role in promoting and coordinating sustainable energy, energy transition, and energy efficiency projects at the national and regional levels. The institution's activities will not only create additional opportunities for national and regional green energy projects implemented in Azerbaijan, but will also serve to further strengthen the role of our country in regional energy processes, including in establishing energy connections with Central Asia.

The location of the Clean Energy Center in Baku is a clear indication of Azerbaijan's commitment to the transition to clean and green energy in the ECO format, as well as its contribution to regional cooperation in this area.

Meanwhile, at the 25th meeting of the ECO Council of Foreign Ministers held in Ashgabat on November 27, 2021, the Charter of the ECO Clean Energy Center was adopted, and Azerbaijan was selected as the host country for the CECECO.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel