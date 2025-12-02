Testimonies of victims heard at Ruben Vardanyan’s trial in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious crimes under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, continued on December 2, Trend reports.

During a public session at the Baku Military Court, chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev and supported by Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov, with Gunel Samedova serving as the alternate, the defendant was provided with an interpreter fluent in Russian, his spoken language. Additionally, a state-appointed attorney was assigned to represent him in the defense.

Judge Zeynal Agayev introduced the victims and their legal heirs, who were participating in the trial for the first time, to the court, the prosecutors representing the state, the interpreters, etc., and explained their rights and obligations under the law.

Afterwards, the victims' testimonies were heard.

The victim, Elshan Babayev, responding to questions from prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, declared that Tural Amirov and Elchin Salmanov had perished, while he and Yusif Hasanov were wounded as a result of an anti-tank shell fired by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups near them in the Aghdara district.

Responding to questions from prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, victim Elvin Mammadov noted that he and Kamran Hasanov were wounded as a result of a mortar shell fired by the enemy in the village of Sardarkand in the Khojaly district, which exploded near them. He added that at that time, the enemy was firing mortars, snipers, and other weapons.

The victim, Khalid Shukurlu, stated in his testimony that he was wounded as a result of a mortar shell fired by the enemy in the village of Malibeyli, Khojaly district. Sadig Mammadov and Nijat Ahmedzade were also injured during the incident.

Responding to questions from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, victim Taleh Humbatzadeh noted that he was wounded as a result of an explosion near the remains of the Armenian army and an artillery shell fired by illegal Armenian armed groups in the village of Yenikend, Khojavend district. Javid Shavgatli was also injured in the incident.

Victim Fazil Amirli, responding to questions from Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, informed that he, Seyfaddin Jabbarov, and Kamran Najafov were injured as a result of enemy shelling in the village of Malibeyli, Khojaly district.

Responding to questions from Nasir Bayramov, head of the Public Prosecution Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, Ilgar Gasimov stated that he and Huseyn Huseynov were wounded as a result of a mine explosion planted by the enemy in the direction of the Khojaly district.

The trial continued with the examination of documents and other evidence contained in the criminal case file.

The next court hearing has been scheduled for December 5.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).