Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss new pharmaceutical factory project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2.​ Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held discussions with Abidin Gülmüş, Chairman of the Board of the Turkish company GEN İlaç ve Sağlık Ürünleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., regarding a pharmaceutical factory project in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani minister shared this in a post on his official X page.

“We were pleased to meet with Abidin Gülmüş, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Türkiye’s GEN İlaç ve Sağlık Ürünleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.

Our discussions focused on the company’s productive cooperation with Azerbaijan and the prospects for advancing partnership in the pharmaceutical industry.

Within the framework of our joint activities, we also reviewed the current status of the pharmaceutical plant project, the progress achieved to date, and the plans for the next phase," the post reads.

Azerbaijan currently possesses a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility, Scandens Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., which adheres to international standards and has the capacity to produce hundreds of millions of tablets and capsules each year. A joint Azerbaijani-Turkish pharmaceutical facility is being constructed in Pirallahi Industrial Park, with the objective of manufacturing over 70 varieties of medications, thus diminishing import dependence and enhancing domestic self-sufficiency.

