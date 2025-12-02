Turkmenhimiya bids tender for gas-to-gasoline plant construction
To receive the tender documents, participants must pay a fee of $1,725 (including VAT) or the equivalent amount in Turkmen manats, based on the Central Bank of Turkmenistan’s exchange rate. The payment is required to confirm participation in the tender process. Tender proposals must be submitted from December 1 to January 13.
