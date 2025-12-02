Azerbaijan marks 120 years of Cultural Workers’ Trade Union (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2.​ Azerbaijan celebrated the 120th anniversary of the Cultural Workers Trade Union, a member organization of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation, with the event titled “120 Years with Trade Unions,” Trend reports.

Speaking at the event, ATUC Chairman Sahib Mammadov highlighted the history of trade unions, their development, and their role in the country’s social life. He emphasized the state’s attention and support for culture, science, education, and sports, noting that these policies were established by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and continue successfully under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

The event also recognized the significance of cultural projects implemented under the initiative of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, which have contributed to humanitarian, social, and cultural development.

The Confederation presented its projects aimed at protecting labor rights, ensuring decent working conditions, safeguarding the health of members, organizing recreation, and improving welfare.

Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov praised the trade union’s work, emphasizing its role in protecting the labor rights of citizens working in culture, sports, and media.

Other speakers, including Milli Majlis Deputy Speaker Rafael Huseynov, Chair of the Labor and Social Policy Committee Musa Guliyev, Chair of the Human Rights Committee Zahid Oruj, and renowned writer Chingiz Abdullayev, acknowledged the contributions of cultural workers and highlighted the union’s achievements in the field.

Representatives from trade unions in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan also addressed the event, discussing cultural cooperation between countries and the role of trade unions in regulating labor relations.

As part of the anniversary, the trade unions showcased projects and innovations through video presentations, and performances by cultural and art figures were held.

The event included two panel discussions on the development of social dialogue in labor relations. Titled “Collaboration with Workers” and “Collaboration with Employers,” the panels brought together state officials, trade union representatives, and private sector leaders to discuss labor market issues, social partnership opportunities, and ways to improve worker welfare.

The “120 Years with Trade Unions” celebration underscored the unions’s longstanding role in advancing Azerbaijan’s cultural development, protecting labor rights, and strengthening trade union solidarity.

Founded in 1905 as the “Printers’ Union,” the Cultural Workers Trade Union has been defending the socio-economic rights of employees in culture, art, media, and sports for 120 years, playing a significant role in protecting the rights of creative workers throughout Azerbaijan’s cultural history.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel