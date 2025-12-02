CICA highlights green energy's game-changing impact on its development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Issues of green energy are becoming a key aspect for the development of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) region, CICA Deputy Secretary General Zhang Ling said during an international conference on the “Role of Universities in Green Energy and Sustainability” at ADA University, Trend reports.

"In a rapidly changing world, universities play an important role in shaping the future of our society. They are not only centers of knowledge and education but also institutions capable of forming science-based policies and promoting innovation and scientific cooperation, as well as providing young people with the necessary skills and values to solve new problems," she explained.

Ling also noted that the issues of green and sustainable energy have long ceased to be exclusively technological or economic aspects. They are becoming key to national stability, energy security, and long-term development of the entire region of the CICA.

"The Secretariat of the CICA is convinced that this conference will be a constructive step on the way to strengthening cooperation, expanding economic ties, and strengthening joint efforts to promote sustainable growth in the CICA region," concluded the deputy general secretary.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel