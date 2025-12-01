Kazakhstan, Georgia discuss boosting TITR via new link with Azerbaijan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 1. Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region and Georgia have held talks on expanding cooperation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), with a major focus on strengthening maritime links through Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Mangystau regional government.

Akim of the Mangystau region Nurdaulet Kilybay met with Georgia’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Levan Diasamidze, to discuss economic, transport-logistics, tourism, and cultural cooperation.

A central topic was a new project to launch a regular ferry service between Kuryk (Kazakhstan) and Alat (Azerbaijan). Backed by the Georgian Industrial Group, the plan envisions commissioning two ferries in the first half of 2026, with the fleet expanding to six vessels by 2027. The service is expected to increase cargo volumes along the Caspian segment of the TITR and support modernization of port infrastructure.

Kilybay highlighted the region’s strategic role as a key industrial and transit hub of Kazakhstan, noting rising interest in developing projects connected to the Caspian Sea corridor. He stressed that growing cargo flows underscore the importance of enhancing maritime connectivity between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and onward to Georgia.

Diasamidze reaffirmed Georgia’s readiness to deepen collaboration with Kazakhstan, including with the Mangystau region, particularly in transport and logistics sectors linked to the Trans-Caspian corridor.