Türkiye Materials 1 December 2025 21:44 (UTC +04:00)
Despite obstacles, full EU membership remains Türkiye's priority - Erdogan
Photo: Website of President of Türkiye

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Despite the obstacles we face, full membership in the European Union remains Türkiye's strategic priority, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a meeting of the country's Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

He also noted that the war between Russia and Ukraine poses a serious threat to the safety of shipping in the Black Sea, adding that attacks on merchant ships in the region have made the situation even more dangerous.

The Turkish President called the attacks in the special economic zone unacceptable. "These attacks threaten shipping, human life and environmental safety in our region, which is completely unacceptable," Erdogan said.

