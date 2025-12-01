Iran announces major spending on new solar power plants
Iran has officially commissioned new solar power plants (SPPs) today, with an investment of approximately 187 trillion rials (around $292 million). These plants have a total capacity of 445 megawatts. The new SPPs are expected to reduce 615,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.
