Uzbekistan kicks off construction of new nuclear facility in its Jizzakh region

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 2. Uzbekistan has launched construction of an integrated nuclear power plant in the Jizzakh region, which will comprise two small-capacity reactors and two large reactors, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

The progress of the project was presented during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to the region, where he reviewed ongoing efforts in the development of the country’s nuclear energy program.

At this stage, excavation works for the reactor buildings are actively underway. In parallel, preparations for the construction base are being carried out, including land leveling, concreting, and installation of reinforcement structures. A temporary residential complex has also been built to accommodate construction personnel.

During the visit, officials presented plans to localize the production of construction materials needed for the nuclear power plant and to expand specialized training programs in higher education institutions to prepare qualified personnel.

Additionally, the president was briefed on the concept of a mono-city that will serve future plant employees and their families. The new town, to be located 16 kilometers from the plant, is expected to house around 10,000 residents and will feature full-scale infrastructure, social facilities, and essential services.

At the end of September, Uzatom and the state corporation Rosatom signed an additional agreement on a new configuration of the NPP project, consisting of four power units—two large-capacity VVER-1000 generation 3+ reactors and two small-capacity 55 MW RITM-200N reactors. According to Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev, the combined nuclear power plant, being constructed on a 525-hectare site, will produce over 15 billion kWh of electricity annually by 2035.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel