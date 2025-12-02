Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 2

Economy Materials 2 December 2025 11:18 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 2, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies fell compared to December 1.

The official rate for $1 is 635,328 rials, while one euro is valued at 738,417 rials. On December 1, the euro was priced at 742,141 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 2

Rial on December 1

1 US dollar

USD

635,328

639,483

1 British pound

GBP

840,356

846,554

1 Swiss franc

CHF

790,617

796,177

1 Swedish króna

SEK

67,277

67,665

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

62,736

63,170

1 Danish krone

DKK

98,868

99,304

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,090

7,156

1 UAE Dirham

AED

172,996

174,127

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,069,862

2,080,112

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

224,916

227,879

100 Japanese yen

JPY

409,118

409,612

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

81,575

82,139

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,650,963

1,662,426

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

454,387

457,620

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

364,401

366,773

1 South African rand

ZAR

37,194

37,362

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,971

15,055

1 Russian ruble

RUB

8,174

8,260

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

174,541

175,682

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

48,502

48,804

1 Syrian pound

SYP

57

58

1 Australian dollar

AUD

416,329

418,861

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

169,421

170,529

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,689,702

1,700,753

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

490,372

493,284

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

520,387

523,134

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

20,597

20,781

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

302

305

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

442,911

447,061

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

116,624

117,334

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

89,835

90,381

100 Thai baht

THB

1,985,456

1,993,061

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

153,788

154,753

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

432,786

435,668

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

896,090

901,951

1 euro

EUR

738,417

742,141

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

124,354

124,673

1 Georgian lari

GEL

235,418

236,806

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

38,263

38,401

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

9,586

9,646

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

186,222

218,778

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

373,724

375,805

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,086,521

1,090,745

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

68,722

68,966

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

181,747

182,708

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,581

2,598

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 856,511 rials and $1 costs 736,935 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 831,564 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 715,471 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.16-1.19 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.35-1.38 million rials.

