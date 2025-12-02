Uzbekistan reopens border with Afghanistan to boost bilateral trade

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 2. Uzbekistan has officially reopened its border with Afghanistan, a strategic move aimed at facilitating the country's goal of increasing export volumes to $2.5 billion by 2026, Trend reports via the country's Chamber of Commerce.

Passenger movement across the Termez–Hairatan bridge has been reinstated, effectively lifting the restrictions imposed in 2021 that had hindered travel and restricted business activities. Citizens of both nations can now cross the border directly and securely, although visa requirements remain in place.

This reopening is seen as a crucial step in strengthening bilateral trade, particularly in light of the consistent growth in Uzbekistan’s exports to Afghanistan in recent years.

According to data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Committee, trade turnover between the two countries reached $1.3 billion from January to October 2025, marking a 46.7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024 ($886.3 million). Exports comprised $1.1 billion of this total, accounting for 84.6 percent of the overall trade volume.