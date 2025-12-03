Putin holds meeting with US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff has concluded, Trend reports.

The negotiations lasted more than five hours.

Russia was represented by Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, the president’s special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

The American delegation included entrepreneur and investor Jared Kushner, founder of Affinity Partners.